In first for Kashmir, Nazir Wani gets Ashok Chakra

-
ALSO READ
Once a terrorist, Lance Naik Nazir Wani to get Ashok Chakra posthumously for Kashmir operations
Villagers bid tearful farewell to Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani
Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani to be conferred with Ashok Chakra
Army pays tributes to Lance Naik Malik
INS Kochi 'affiliated' to J&K light infantry regiment
-
Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani has been posthumously awarded Indias highest peace time gallantry award, the Ashok Chakra, it was announced on Thursday.
President Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to Wani's wife Mahajabeen.
On November 25 last year, Lance Naik Wani was participating in a counter-terrorist operation against six terrorists in Hirapur village near Batgund in the Kashmir Valley.
Amid the intense gun battle, Wani eliminated the district commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and a foreign terrorist. He was then hit by several bullets, including in his head. He also injured another terrorist before succumbing to his injuries.
Wani had joined the Army's 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) (Home and Hearth) Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 2004.
He was conferred with Sena Medal for gallantry twice in 2007 and 2018. The 2018 Sena Medal was given for eliminating a terrorist from very close distance.
A resident of Cheki Ashmuji of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, Wani is survived by his wife and two sons, Athar (20) and Shaid (18).
--IANS
mak/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU