Curfew in Odisha town following group clash

Authorities on Thursday imposed a in Odisha's town as tension prevailed following a group clash on Wednesday.

were also suspended to prevent the spread of fake news and rumours.

"The district administration was forced to impose in town due to deteriorating and order situation. The will continue from 4 p.m. today (Thursday) till 8.30 a.m. on Friday," said sub-collector

The clash erupted during Netaji Jayanti celebrations at the high school.

Following the clash, the district administration imposed Section 144 in the town. However, the two feuding groups pelted stones at each other despite the deployment of the police.

Meanwhile, a dawn-to-dusk shutdown on Thursday called in Kendrapara by the Rashtriya Suraksha Manch, an outfit protesting alleged disrespect to freedom fighters, paralysed normal life.

Business establishments, several offices and all educational institutions in the town remained shut.

--IANS

