SC to hold hearing on forensic auditors' report on Amrapali

The on Tuesday said it will begin hearing from April 30 on the final report submitted by the forensic auditors who had alleged serious wrongdoings and diversion of funds by the beleaguered

The bench of Justice and Justice said the hearing would commence on April 30 and would be spread over three days up to May 2, and would involve all the parties to address the court on various aspects arising from the forensic auditors' report.

The court gave the forensic auditors time till April 28 to submit their supplementary report while leaving scope for more time if the deadline was not met.

Pawan Kumar pointed to the extent of work yet to be done had sought four weeks time to submit a supplementary report.

The auditors today pointed to the stonewalling of their queries by the people being examined by them in connection with the of the beleaguered firm.

"Now everyone is raising hands and saying we are not aware of it", told the court pointing to the non-cooperation by some of the people involved with group.

The court made it clear that all the stalled projects would be completed by mobilizing resources without burdening the home buyers.

"We will start with your report", the court told the auditors while disallowing a plea by Geeta Luthra, appearing for the Amrapali, for the presence of ACMD Anil Kumar Sharma, and two other directors and in the course of the hearing.

All the three are in custody.

