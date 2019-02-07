SC to look into Sikh lawyer's plea to allow kirpan in court room

-
The Supreme Court on Thursday assured a Sikh lawyer that it will look into his grievance of not being allowed into the court room with a kirpan - a symbol of the Sikh religion.
The assurance from the top court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi came after lawyer Amritpal Singh Khalsa told the court that he was being prevented from entering the court room with his kirpan and felt humiliated and harassed by it.
He said that this was violative of Article 25 of the Constitution guaranteeing freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion. "We will look into the matter," CJI Gogoi said.
