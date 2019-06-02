School dropout claimed to be IPS, spoke on UPSC tests, arrested

A young man who did not complete his school education but pretended to be an and delivered motivational speeches on how to crack IIT and UPSC examinations has finally landed in the police net.

The (SOG) here arrested Abhay Meena, who investigators found out had even been felicitated by some organisations in different states on the strength of his fake bio-data and ability to speak.

He came on the police radar after a person doubted his police identity when his card mis-spelt the word 'branch' as 'branche'.

of Police, SOG, said his men learnt that Meena, in his early 20s, was extorting money on the pretext of being an

"We formed different teams to chase Meena. While one team traced Meena's record, the other studied his and the third team personally chased him. And he was arrested on Thursday," he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Meena introduced himself as an of the (IPS) and on his claimed he was an of Police (ACP) posted with CB-CID.

He also had a live-in partner: a women from Uttarakhand.

Meena, according to police officials, attended many parties in different states. He posted pictures of these parties and different award functions on his page, which described himself as an IIT- graduate with a BTech degree now posted in

He belonged to Piloda village in Sawai Madhopur. In Jaipur, he had a plush flat from where police seized an IPS uniform, a wireless set, three airguns and a fake ID card.

With his fake identity, he obtained free service from five-star hotels.

Police officials believe that many other cases will open up after a through investigation.

--IANS

arc/mr/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)