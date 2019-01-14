Schwartzman beats Molleker to move to Australian Open 2nd round

Argentina's on Monday defeated Germany's 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 to move to the second round of

The 18th-seed Schwartzman played well to pass the first hurdle in the year's opening grand slam, having arrived in after losing in the semifinals of the Sydney International to Andreas Seppi, reports news.

The Argentine is set to play Denis Kudla of the US in the second round, after the American beat local youngster

Schwartzman had lost to Spanish stalwart in the pre-quarterfinals last year and could meet the Spaniard again in a rematch.

--IANS

kk/mr

