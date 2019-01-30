Search Committee meets to appoint Lokpal Chairperson, members

The Search Committee has held its first meeting for recommending a panel of names for appointment of and members of Lokpal, said on Wednesday.

The department said the meeting was convened on Tuesday in the presence of all members of the Committee.

"The Committee decided to call for applications and nominations from eligible persons to be considered for position of and Members of through an advertisement at the earliest. The Committee will meet again within a fortnight to carry on further deliberations," said the department.

