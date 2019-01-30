Thousands of people protest against Citizenship Bill in Meghalaya

Thousands of people gathered in capital on Wednesday to participate in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 even as various groups threatened a "severe agitation" if the Bill is passed in the

and State Planning Board Chairman, were also present at the protest rally at Motphran, which was supported by more than a dozen groups.

"Northeastern states will burn if this Bill becomes a law," Dohling told the gathering as he appealed to and not to table the controversial Bill in the

The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill that seeks to remove hurdles in eligible migrants from six minority groups from Bangladesh, and Afganistan from getting Indian citizenship despite opposition by political parties including the and Trinamool

"This Bill is an open invitation to these religious minority groups. This Bill is which will benefit only one political party. The government strongly opposes the Bill. This government (led by Conrad Sangma) is with the people of the state," Dohling said.

Urging the indigenous people of Meghalaya to stand united against the Bill, the (NESO), the apex students' body of all the indigenous communities in the north-eastern region, said the Bill will jeopardize the identity of the local communities.

"The Bill will be detrimental to the people northeastern states, especially Meghalaya, as shares a large portion of the border with The intention of the is to reduce the indigenous people of the North-East to a minority in their own land," said NESO supremo

