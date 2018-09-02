Search operation in J&K following gunfight

Security forces launched a on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's district following a brief gunfight with militants, police said.

The militants fired at the security forces in Laddi Imamsahab area after which there was a brief exchange of gunfire.

"Searches are ongoing in the area to trace the militants," the police said.

Authorities have suspended in the district.

--IANS

sq/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)