Business Standard

Search operation in J&K following gunfight

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Security forces launched a search operation on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district following a brief gunfight with militants, police said.

The militants fired at the security forces in Laddi Imamsahab area after which there was a brief exchange of gunfire.

"Searches are ongoing in the area to trace the militants," the police said.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 11:12 IST

