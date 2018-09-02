Australia's largest maritime drill kicks off

Australia's largest maritime exercise kicked off on Sunday in participation of navies from 27 countries.

Exercise Kakadu, which will run until September 15, involves 23 ships, 21 aircraft and more than 3,000 personnel from the 27 countries, reports

In a speech that focused on security issues such as people smuggling, piracy and armed robbery, Royal Australian Navy's Rear Admiral highlighted the need to promote "free and open international order".

"In the dynamic strategic environment in which we find ourselves, rather than stepping back from our region, there is a clear need to engage more broadly and more deeply," he said.

