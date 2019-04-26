Searches in Top Hizbul commander's village

Security forces on Friday evening started a in the native village of top (HM) commander, Riyaz Naidoo, in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Police sources said security forces on Friday evening launched a cordon and in Beighpora village of Awantipora area in South district.

"The operation is being jointly carried out by counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the (SOG) of the

"Door-to-door searches are on," said a police source.

Riyaz Naikoo belongs to Beighpora village and is the most wanted militant in south areas.

--IANS

sq/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)