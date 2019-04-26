Searches in Top Hizbul commander's village

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

Security forces on Friday evening started a massive search operation in the native village of top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander, Riyaz Naidoo, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said security forces on Friday evening launched a cordon and search operation in Beighpora village of Awantipora area in South Pulwama district.

"The operation is being jointly carried out by counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police.

"Door-to-door searches are on," said a police source.

Riyaz Naikoo belongs to Beighpora village and is the most wanted militant commander in south Kashmir areas.

--IANS

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 22:54 IST

