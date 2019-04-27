Second edition of 'F1 in Schools India' concludes

The second season of India, largest STEM challenge for students in the 9-19 years age group, came to end with finale at University campus, Noida, on Saturday.

Orion Racing from Scottish High International School, Gurgaon, won the first place, followed by the Matadors, International School, Saket, and the Stallion, The British School, New Delhi, at the third place.

The winning teams would be representing at the World Finals at in November where teams from 49 countries will compete for the title.

To felicitate the winning teams, for Yashraj Sing and its chairperson, Dr. of International & Global Schools, were present at the occassion.

Speaking after conclusion of the event, Yashraj said: "When the chapter of was formed, we had not perceived such an overwhelming response and participation from all over India. We are thrilled to see so much latent talent in these teenagers. It was an adrenalin rush to see participants learning from this unique competition and innovating themselves to be ready for future challenges."

Before the final, F1 in Schools had regional round, which included schools from Mumbai, and 80 teams qualified for the finale.

The initiative throws a challenge at students to come up with a car out (miniature of an actual racing car) and make it race on a 24 metres race track.

