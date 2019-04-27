Benzema hurt, doubtful for Madrid's remaining season

Real has sidelined French forward due to a left leg muscle injury, according to a statement by the club on Saturday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our by the Real medical department, he has been diagnosed with a to his left biceps femoris. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the note read.

The powerhouse did not reveal the degree of the Frenchman sustained during Madrid's most recent match with Getafe at on Thursday, nor the estimated recovery time, reports news.

It's being speculated that Benzema will not recover in time to play for the remainder of Madrid's season, with four match days remaining.

In addition, the Frenchman did not participate in the team's morning practice at the club's Valdebebas facilities. It was the final practice session before the upcoming away duel vs Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

"The Real squad completed final training session ahead of Sunday's trip to Rayo Vallecano for the LaLiga Matchday 35 clash (8:45 pm CET). had all members of his squad available to him, barring Sergio Ramos, and Karim Benzema," the club said.

On Friday, Benzema who scored Madrid's recent eight goals, had an indoor recovery session within the facility.

