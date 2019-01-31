Every citizen of India should know law: Justice Das

Every citizen of should know the law so that they can function in the society in a decent manner, Justice J P Das, of the Orissa High Court, said Thursday.

He said if the citizen are aware of law and apply it to everyday life, then the world will be a better place.

Justice Das said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of Legal Spectra, the four-day 5th All Law School Meet being held at the Deemed to be University here.

Stating that a person cannot be a good citizen without knowing the law, Justice Das said violating the red light at a traffic signal might be viewed as a minor issue, but it was important none the less.

The participating in the meet include the National Law University Odisha, Cuttack, Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, IIT, Kharagpur, School of Excellence in Law, Chennai, Balaji Law College, Pune, M.S.Law College, Cuttack, University Law College, Bhubaneswar, KIIT, Bhubaneswar and Amity Law School, Kolkata.

The competitions would include Moot Court, Trial Advocacy, Legal Drafting, Parliamentary Debate, Quiz, Song, Dance and Photography.

