Pacers outshine spinners in IPL 2019, rule chart

The spinners have generally dominated the (IPL) in the past and fetched success for their respective teams. But in the ongoing 12th edition of the tournament, the story is slightly different.

In the 44 games played so far, 13 bowlers have taken 10 or more wickets. Among them, eight are pacers and only five spinners. Pace bowlers have accounted for 110 wickets among them and spinners 66.

Among the big wicket-takers this season, Capitals pacer Kasigo Rabada tops the chart with 23 wickets from 11 games. Aprt from him, pacers picking 10 or more wickets, include Chennai Super Kings' (15), Kings XI Punjab's (14), Indians' (13) and Lasith Malinga (12), Delhi's (12), Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer (11) and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (10).

Among spinners with 10 or more wickets are: Chennai's leggie (17), Royal Challengers Bangalore Yujvendra Chahal (14), Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal (13), Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin (12) and Hyderabad's (10).

The best performance has also been registered by a fast bowler -- Mumbai's Aljari Joseph with 6/12 against Moreover, this was also the best figures in the IPL history.

Earlier, the record was held by Rasjasthan's who took six Chennai wickets by conceding just 14 runs in the inaugural season of the league in 2008.

However, with still a number of matches left in the tournament and wickets at most venues getting slower, spinners still have the chance to re-establish their domination and figure on top of the wicket tally.

