'Secret Life of Pets...' set for June release in India

The sequel to the 2016 film "The Secret Life of Pets" is slated for release and in on June 14.

The film by and Illumination explores the emotional lives of our pets, the deep bond between them and the families that love them, and answers the question that has long intrigued every pet owner: What are your pets really doing when you're not at home?

"When you start to craft a sequel, the goal is to tell a story that brings the audience back together with the characters that they love, but then have discovery within that film for new story lines, new character development and new characters," Illumination CEO, Chris Meledandri, said in a statement.

"Audiences, when they come to this film, can't wait to see these characters that they love again, and they can't wait to see what these characters are up to when no one's around.

"That core premise has such strength, and we embraced that, but we also wanted to create a story that would become a step forward in the lives of these characters and one that would be compelling to all audiences, even those who hadn't seen the first movie," Meledandri said.

" 2" is directed by Chris Renaud, who also helmed Illumination's "Despicable Me" series.

