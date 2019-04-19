Joel Edgerton joins Barry Jenkins' series

has signed on for a role in the Barry Jenkins series "The Railroad".

will play the part of Ridgeway, a slave He joins previously announced cast members Thuso Mbedu, and Aaron Pierre, reports variety.com.

The role will mark Edgerton's first regular TV role in some time. He previously starred in the series "The Secret Life of Us", in his native early in his career in addition to a handful of other TV roles.

Nowadays, is known for his film work. He most recently starred in, wrote, and directed the film "Boy Erased", which premiered at in 2018.

He made his feature directorial debut in 2015 with the thriller "The Gift", in which he also starred and wrote. His other film roles include "Loving", "Red Sparrow", "Bright", "Jane Got a Gun" and "Midnight Special".

Based on Colson Whitehead's book of the same name, "The Railroad" chronicles young Cora's (Mbedu) journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.

After escaping her plantation for the rumoured Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

Jenkins will direct all 11 episodes of the one-hour series in what will be his first attempt at directing a TV series in its entirety.

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)