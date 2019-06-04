EC to announce J&K poll schedule after Amarnath Yatra

The Tuesday said it will announce the schedule for assembly elections in after the Amarnath Yatra, which begins next month.

In a statement, the poll panel said it has unanimously decided that "holding of Assembly elections in shall be considered later in this year".

The Commission said it will keep monitoring the situation in the state regularly based on inputs from all necessary quarters, and will announce the election schedule after the conclusion of the Amarnath

The usually runs from July 2-August 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)