JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Parties like SP, BSP, RJD will shut shop by 2020: Paswan

Lookout notices to be issued against 8 Guj cops for custodial
Business Standard

EC to announce J&K poll schedule after Amarnath Yatra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission Tuesday said it will announce the schedule for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the Amarnath Yatra, which begins next month.

In a statement, the poll panel said it has unanimously decided that "holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year".

The Commission said it will keep monitoring the situation in the state regularly based on inputs from all necessary quarters, and will announce the election schedule after the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra.

The yatra usually runs from July 2-August 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU