J&K Governor reviews sanitation arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

on Monday reviewed arrangements for sanitation and waste disposal during the upcoming

This year's begins on July 1 and ends on August 15.

Malik is the of the (SASB) that manages the affairs of pilgrimage to the cave shrine of

A statement by SASB said the was briefed about the sanitation arrangements for collection and scientific disposal of waste generated during the

"The meeting held detailed discussions with regard to garbage collection and its disposal, maintenance of toilets and baths, operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants at Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps and disposal of plastic waste generated during the Yatra period.

"The Board has planned to install 2,850 toilets and 516 baths in the Yatra area. SASB is also installing 1,515 dustbins to segregate biomedical, biodegradable and non- biodegradable wastes during the Yatra," it said.

--IANS

sq/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)