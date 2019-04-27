Two top women Maoists killed in Maharashtra gunfight

Two women Maoists, including a senior cadre carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head, were shot dead in a gunfight with security forces here on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The two have been identified as member and alias Kamala Manku Narote, 45, the wife of another top-ranking Bhaskar Narote, and 28-year-old alias Manu Dasru Dhurva.

Both were wanted for a series of serious offences. had a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head.

The gunfight broke out after a Maoist group triggered a landmine blast in the thickly forested hills near village in Bhamragad sub-district this afternoon and later opened fire at security forces.

The team of the C-60 commandos were waiting below the hill while the Maoists were stationed at a vantage point above, but managed to open retaliatory fire and swooped onto the rebels' hiding place.

They recovered bodies of Narote and from the bushes in the post-gunfight combing operations and the casualty figures among the rebels may go up. None among the security personnel were injured.

sources said that the Maoists had conspired to ambush and eliminate the troopers advancing towards them by triggering the blast and the subsequent firing.

Officials said that combing operations were carried out in the area since April 22, as a precautionary measure since Maoist groups were distributing literature to mark 22, 2018 which left 40 insurgents, including 19 women, dead in Gadchiroli.

The officials are investigating whether and Shiela were involved in the two blasts - on April 10 and election day on April 11 - which left two CRPF officers injured, though polling passed off peacefully on April 11.

