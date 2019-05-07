Senior BJP leader surrenders security in protest

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter enters third day in Kupwara
Bar on civilian traffic during security convoys in Kashmir
BJP's J-K functionary surrenders security cover, demands protection for party activists
Pulwama terror attack: Rajnath holds meeting with J-K Governor, top officials
CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient death during vehicular restriction in J-K
-
BJP's state unit secretary Ashok Koul on Tuesday surrendered his security as a mark of protest against the alleged withdrawal of security of a party leader who was killed by militants in Anantnag district on Sunday.
Ashok Koul came to the Press Enclave in Srinagar city along with his security, but left the place in a three-wheeler after he told the media that he had decided to surrender his security cover.
He was protesting against the alleged withdrawal of security cover to Ghulam Muhammad Mir, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s leader who was killed by militants in Verinag area of Anantnag district on Sunday.
In the wake of Mir's killing, state Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed the Chief Secretary to probe the killing of the BJP leader and ascertain whether his security had been withdrawn.
Malik also ordered that security of political workers and others who need to be protected must be immediately restored.
However, speaking to the media on Monday, Malik clarified that Mir's security had not been withdrawn.
--IANS
sq/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU