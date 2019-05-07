Amit Shah retorts to Priyanka Gandhi's 'Duryodhan' jibe

on Tuesday flayed Vadra for comparing with Duryodhan, the evil from Mahabharata, and said the Lok Sabha poll results on May 23 will determine whether Modi is or Arjun (the protagonist of Mahabharata).

" has compared Modi ji with People of the country will decide who is Duryadhan and who is Arjun on May 23. Priyanka ji, do not worry, people will tell you whether Modi ji is Duryodan or Arjun," Shah said at an election rally in Bengal's Midnapore.

While addressing a rally in Ambala in earlier in the day, Vadra used the Mahabharata analogy to hit back at Modi over his "Bhrashtachari (corrupt) No. 1" jibe at her father and said: "Modi is as arrogant as Duryodhan".

Taking a swipe at the parties in the opposition Grand Alliance, Shah said here that its leaders have abused and insulted Modi more than 51 times in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

"The alliance partners have abused Modi ji more than 51 times so far," he said.

" leaders like Pawan Khera compared Modi ji with Osama Bin Laden, Vijayashanthi termed him a terrorist, called him Hitlar, while ridiculed him as a village dweller. Are these not insults to a "

"If a former Prime Minister is insulted, the leaders get shaken but when the is insulted they do not utter a word of protest," he added.

Shah also backed Modi's comments about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying referring to true incidents cannot be termed as insults towards someone and asked Congress to clarify why incidents like the Bofors defence deal case or the happened when his father was in the Prime Minister's seat.

" is saying that his father has been insulted. Tell me, can reminding someone about the truth be termed as an insult?" Shah asked the audience at the rally.

"Modi ji said that the Bofors scandal happened during the tenure of Did he say anything wrong? should tell the people whether the Bofors scam, gas tragedy, the Shanti Sena blunder and the genocide of Kashmiri pandits took place during the time when his father was the Prime Minister or not," he added.

