Sensex tanks 345 points on growth concerns

Indian equities fell sharply on Wednesday after the (IMF) revised down the global growth forecast fuelling fears of a global slowdown. Investors were also cautious ahead of the polls which is set to begin from Thursday.

Caution was also seen among investors ahead of the start of earning season and for fresh trade tensions between US and EU.

The BSE Sensex closed 345.20 points or 0.89 per cent lower at 38,594.02. The broader Nifty slipped by 84 points or 0.72 per cent to finish at 11,587.95.

"Market slid ahead of the start of the first phase of polling and renewed concern on global economic growth after IMF downgraded the growth forecast to 3.3 per cent for 2019. Rupee remains strong and FIIs inflow was steady which will cap the downside," said

Vinod Nair, Head of Research,

The election-led consolidation may be short lived and the key trigger will be the earnings growth which is expected to start to revive from the fourth quarter onwards, he added.

According to Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking, the correction was "led by heavyweights like HDFC Twins, Reliance and marquee IT names".

was among the top losers on the NSE as the company temporarily shut the operations of its alumina plant in after a spillage incident injured four people.

Asian Paints, the largest lost nearly 2.5 per cent after a downgrade by CLSA over rising lost the most on Wednesday on the NSE.

gained more than 2 per cent after market regulator SEBI approved a buyback worth Rs 12,000 crore, the company's largest till date. ended as the top gainer.

