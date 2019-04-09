Several economic promises of BJP too tall: Experts

Bharatiya Janata Party's promises on the economic front mentioned in its manifesto including the investment of Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure over the next five years and pension to marginal farmers seem over-ambitious, experts said.

The promises if implemented would have a huge impact on the country's exchequer, they said. The slow down in several economic indicators adds the scepticism towards the actual implementation of the decisions.

The manifesto said that by 2024, the party, would make capital investment of Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector, which has raised eyebrows in many quarters.

Expressing astonishment over the promised investment amount N.R. Bhanumurthy, at and Policy said that it is unrealistic as Rs 100 lakh crore is over 50 per cent of country's GDP.

"It is very important to know how the proposed number has been generated," Bhanumurthy told IANS.

Former Chief Pronab Sen said that the do not actually tend to spend the amount of money they promise in manifestos and while presenting a budget they would come out with more pragmatic proposals.

The BJP on Monday reiterated its promise to double farm income by 2022, extend PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers, and give pension for small and marginal farmers.

At times when the country also has to maintain fiscal deficit, these schemes would have

The 'Sankalpit Bharat Sashakt Bharat', released by and BJP Amit Shah, also pledged an investment of Rs 25 lakh crore to improve productivity in the farm sector.

--IANS

rrb/sn/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)