Star Worldwide Group acquires ShiftKarado

ShiftKarado a Gurugram-based packing and moving startup, said on Monday that it has been acquired by Star Worldwide Group.
The company said in a statement that the Group now aims to capture 15 per cent market share in the Indian relocation market by 2022.
Sahil Mittal, the Architect and Technical Lead, ShiftKarado said, "With Star Worldwide's industry exposure, expertise, and resources, we will continue to provide the customers with bespoke packing and moving services."
