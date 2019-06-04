Shah holds detailed meetings on J&K, northeast

on Tuesday held a series of detailed meetings on issues in and and the northeast region.

Shah focussed on security and development initiatives in and Kashmri ahead of the Assembly elections likely in October-November this year and an upcoming which would commence on July 1 and conclude on August 15, an said.

It was learnt that the emphasized to keep up pressure on terrorists and ensure an incident-free Assembly Elections and Amarnath Yatra, the said, adding that the situation in the border areas was also discussed.

Issues concerning the Constitution's Article 35A and Article 370, which allows the state a separate flag and constitution, were also discussed in the meeting in which Rajiv Gauba, and ( and Kashmir) Kumar Gyanesh and top officials of the ministry were present.

Since assuming charge on June 1, Shah has held two meetings over Jammu and Kashmir's issues and the one on Tuesday was the third.

Besides, Shah also held another meeting on northeast's issues that comprises completion of the NRC exercise in within the Supreme Court's deadline. The NRC exercise poses an immediate challenge for the ministry.

Joint Secretary, Northeast, Satyendra Garg gave a detailed presentation about the issues in the northeastern states.

--IANS

rak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)