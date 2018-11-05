Shimla sunny but nippy

A day after moderate rains in Himachal Pradesh, and nearby tourist spots witnessed a sunny morning on Monday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius here.

The said the across the state would be dry this week.

Keylong in district was the coldest with a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius. It saw snow on past three days.

Kalpa in district, which also witnessed snow, recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 0.6 degree in Manali.

Dharamsala recorded a low of 9.2 degrees, while it was 3.3 degrees in Dalhousie.

According to the office, western disturbances has almost receded from the region.

--IANS

vg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)