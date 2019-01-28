Shiv Sena 'Big Brother', will shake Delhi throne: Sanjay Raut

Dismissing all speculation of an alliance with the (BJP) for the Lok Sabha 2019 election, said on Monday that the Sena will always remain the 'Big Brother' in and shake the throne of

"In the past more than 25 years of alliance, from the time of the late Bal Thackeray, has always been the 'Big Brother'. Now this will rock the throne of We are prepared for the (electoral) battle," Raut declared.

Chatting with mediapersons, he termed the so-called talks over an alliance between the BJP and Sena as "mere rumours" and said no proposal for this has been received so far from the ruling ally.

His comments came in the wake of a crucial meeting held with Sena MPs at his residence on Monday afternoon to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming budget session of Parliament and the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the discussions centred around various issues including hiking the income tax exemption limit to Rs 800,000, the problems of drought and and the French fighter aircraft (Rafale) deal.

Since 2017, or, over a year after unilaterally declaring that it would go alone in all future elections, a worried BJP has been wooing the Sena for a tie-up in the state.

The Sena has consistently stonewalled all attempts by the ally, at one point comparing the BJP to a 'frustrated road Romeo' who was stalking and harassing the (Sena) though it has spurned all its overtures.

