Shooting for horror-comedy film 'Rooh-Afza' begins

The shooting of and Janhvi Kapoor starrer "Rooh-Afza" has commenced.

A post from the official account of Maddock read: "Karne aa rahe hai attention ko kabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai 'Rooh-Afza'! (Coming to grab all the attention. 'Rooh Afza' begins today)")

Rajkummar shared a photograph of the film's clapboard and wrote the same caption.

This will be the first time Rajkummar will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi.

The film, produced by and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, also stars Varun Sharma.

It is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with after "Stree" and "Made in China".

