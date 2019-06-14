DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga join hands for summer anthem

DJ Snake, J and have shared a new summer anthem called "Loco Contigo".

"'Loco Contigo' official video out now," DJ tweeted on Thursday.

The video has been directed by Colin Tilley, known for his work with artistes like Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and

With its seductive rhythms, otherworldly beats and undeniable melodies, "Loco Contigo" finds DJ and his collaborators redefining Latin music for today's pop landscape, read a statement.

Latin Grammy Award-winner J graces the track with his smooth vocals and the magnetic presence that has made him one of the world's most-streamed artistes.

Meanwhile, brings the supreme flow shown on his just-released seventh album "Legendary", featuring the hit song "Taste".

"Loco Contigo" is the latest in DJ Snake's series of powerhouse singles, including the all-star hip-hop anthem "Enzo" -- a collaboration with Wes, and featuring Offset, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane, and the smash hit "Taki Taki", featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B.

