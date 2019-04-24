Kate Beckinsale to star in action-comedy 'Jolt'

Kate is set to star in "Jolt", a female-driven action-comedy by

Written by Scott Wascha, the film follows Lindy, a bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal.

After the first guy she's ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect, reports deadline.com.

Production is due to begin in July in the UK and Sofia,

" is a and painfully funny script. When I saw that Kate was attached to play the lead, I jumped at the opportunity to make the movie. This is the movie for right now - a revenge-action film for every woman (and man) who wants to turn their inner 'Thelma & Louise' up to 11," Wexler said.

--IANS

dc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)