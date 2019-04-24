Ben Affleck to star in, direct 'Ghost Army'

Hollywood will star in and direct the upcoming film "Ghost Army", based on the book " of World War II", written by and Elizabeth Sayles, as well as the documentary " "

It's unclear when the movie will go into production as it's still in development, and is expected to rework the screenplay, reports variety.com.

The film tells the true story of a squadron of recruits from art schools, ad agencies and other creative businesses who were tasked with fooling the Nazis into thinking the US had larger troop numbers than it actually did.

The book follows a group of young GIs, including Bill Blass, Ellsworth Kelly, Arthur Singer, Art Kane, and others, who conduct a secret mission. Their job was to create a travelling road show of deception, armed with inflatable tanks and sound-effects records.

had been eyeing the movie for some time, but a busy schedule shooting the basketball drama "Torrance" and the film "The Last Thing He Wanted" prevented him from committing.

