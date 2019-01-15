Shuttler Kashyap qualifies for Malaysia Masters

India's qualified for the Masters 2019 after defeating 21-12, 21-17 in straight games in the men's singles qualification round at the here on Tuesday.

Kashyap, who recently married London bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, will next take on Rasmus Gemke from on Wednesday at the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

But it was a heartbreak for the lesser known Indian shutters, including the latest Premier League (PBL) sensation Rituparna Das, who was knocked out of the qualification stages.

Rituparna fought hard before going down 13-21, 24-26 in straight games to Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan, while her compatriot Mugdha Agrey also lost 17-21, 21-18, 19-21 to Switzerland's in the women's singles category.

In another men's singles, India's crashed out of the tournament after going down in straight games 18-21, 13-21 to Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

