Constantine thanks players, AIFF after resignation

Indian Stephen on Monday took to to thank the federation and players for their support during his four-year stint.

"Really proud of our @IndianFootball team achievements over the last 4 years and appreciative of all of the support from the AIFF, the players, our support staff and the wonderful fans. Jai Hind," wrote on his handle.

stepped down from his post on Monday night after India's 0-1 loss to in their last Group A match at the Asian Cup in Sharjah. That defeat saw them crash out of the tournament despite a spirited display.

The decisive goal came in second half stoppage time when Pronay Halder's mistimed tackle brought down Bahrain's Hamad inside the Indian penalty box.

The had started their campaign in explosive fashion with a 4-1 thrashing of higher rated They dominated hosts and group favourites (UAE) in their second match but wasted a bagful of chances before going down 0-2.

