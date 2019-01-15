Siddaramaiah questions Modi on Karnataka BJP 'destabilising' government

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were being allowed to "destabilise" the state government.
"'Mr.Saaf Niyat' Narendra Modi, is allowing your disgraceful BJP Karnataka leaders to destabilise government a 'Saaf Niyat' towards democracy?" the former Chief Minister tweeted.
"Your PR slogans does not hide your actual 'niyat' and your 'sahi vikas' should go beyond developing resorts. First show your niyat to people."
Siddaramaiah's tweet, mocking the Modi government's slogan of "Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas" (clean intent, right development), came a day after the southern state's Minister for Irrigation D.K. Shivakumar alleged that Congress legislators were being poached by the BJP.
The BJP's Karnataka unit has rubbished the Congress' claims.
Meanwhile, the BJP has shifted 99 of its 104 state legislators to a private resort in Gurugram, a party spokesman said.
"A total of 99 legislators are currently at a private resort, while the other five are in Delhi itself and in touch with us," BJP Karnataka's spokesman Vamanacharya told IANS here.
"The reason that our MLAs had to be kept in a resort points to the ill-intentions of the coalition partners Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)," he added.
