Siddaramaiah questions Modi on Karnataka BJP 'destabilising' government

on Tuesday questioned on why Karnataka's (BJP) leaders were being allowed to "destabilise" the

"'Mr.Saaf Niyat' Narendra Modi, is allowing your disgraceful leaders to destabilise government a 'Saaf Niyat' towards democracy?" the former tweeted.

"Your PR slogans does not hide your actual 'niyat' and your 'sahi vikas' should go beyond developing resorts. First show your niyat to people."

Siddaramaiah's tweet, mocking the Modi government's slogan of "Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas" (clean intent, right development), came a day after the southern state's for Irrigation D.K. Shivakumar alleged that legislators were being poached by the BJP.

The BJP's unit has rubbished the Congress' claims.

Meanwhile, the BJP has shifted 99 of its 104 state legislators to a private resort in Gurugram, a party said.

"A total of 99 legislators are currently at a private resort, while the other five are in itself and in touch with us," BJP Karnataka's told IANS here.

"The reason that our MLAs had to be kept in a resort points to the ill-intentions of the coalition partners and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)," he added.

