Nirmohi Akhara moves SC against land release

The Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties that got one-third of the disputed land in the title dispute, moved the on Tuesday opposing the Centre's plea to release majority of the 67.7 acres of acquired land, saying it cannot be given to anyone by the government.

Urging the apex court to decide on on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, the has alleged that a number of temples on the acquired land managed by it has been damaged.

The Centre has moved the top court seeking the modification of its earlier order and the release of "excess/superfluous" land so that it can be returned to those who has owned it.

Its application is yet to be heard by the court as it has ordered mediation of the dispute for an amicable settlement of the title suit.

