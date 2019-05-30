Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, unveiled over 10 new products and features at the APAC Summit here on Thursday. The company also emphasised that was an important market with strong potential.

The new products and features will be available for the first time outside and will be accessible to the clients worldwide. The products include Alibaba Log Service (SLS), Support of "Bring Your Own Key" (BYOK), SaaS Accelerator, Smart Access Gateway (SAG) Software, Container Registry (ACR) (ACK).

Speaking on the occasion, Intelligence International said: " has been paving the way for a digital era across by building a world class It is our mission to build an inclusive cloud service that will drive a highly integrated We are confident of helping local businesses of all sizes to grow in the region."

Asia-Pacific's top IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) provider as per Gartner Research's 2019 report, Alibaba Cloud also launched the " Gateway Programme" at the summit along with eight regional partners. The signing ceremony was attended by Chee Hing Tat, Senior for Trade, Industry and Education,

The programme aims to assist companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), looking to set up and expand their businesses in Through the local partners in and around the region, Alibaba cloud will provide firms of varied sizes with a programme on doing business in China by connecting them with Chinese companies and consumers via the Alibaba ecosystem.

" is special programme to help enterprises expand their business in China. We would like to make the process of doing business easier. Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructure that underpins the entire Alibaba economy, it also ensures inclusiveness so that our can be accessed by companies of all sizes," Yuan said.

On how soon the company will propose the Programme to the Indian SMEs market, Yuan said: "Today the programme was launched and I can tell you that we are ready for It's a global programme and we already have 700 SMEs which will benefit from it."

On the current state of cloud business in India, Yuan said: " is one of our very important markets. That's why we already have our data centres in the country. We have a dedicated local office and team there to work with our India partners. We already have as our customer and we also have other local clients. We think the Indian market is very good with strong technological background. We think we can do more together."

Elaborating on the company's plans for India, Henry Zhang, at Alibaba Cloud, said: "Indian customers are very much on the cutting edge. Some of the largest growing startups such as and are in India. We are focused on building products and services that will benefit Indian customers."

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud provides a suite of to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on marketplaces, startups, corporations and

