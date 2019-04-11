Sikkim records over 74 pc polling

Over 74 per cent votes were cast as polling continued beyond the deadline in on Thursday in simultaneous elections for the 32-member state Assembly and the lone seat.

"Around 74 per cent polling has been reported overall till now," said an of the "There are no reports of any disturbance," he said.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and was earlier slated to end at 5 pm. A total of 423,325 voters are voting in 567 polling stations. They will choose their representatives from 150 candidates for the state Assembly and 11 for the lone seat.

The state is largely witnessing a three-way fight between Pawan Chamling's Democratic Front (SDF), former SDF the Krantikari Morcha (SKM), and footballer (HSP).

Chamling, who has been the since 1994, is contesting from Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi Singhithang seats, while Bhutia is in the fray from Gangtok and Tumen Lingi seats.

The and are also in the fray in Sikkim, which borders Tibet, and

Chamling and Bhutia, as also Golay, and were among those who cast their vote on Thursday.

Sumitra Rai, a 107-year-old woman, became Sikkim's oldest registered voter to vote. She came on a wheelchair to the polling booth in the Poklok Kamrang constituency to cast her vote.

Her photographs were shared by the account of the Sikkim office of (PIB), the publicity arm of the and Broadcasting.

P.D. Rai, however, expressed his dismay over a large number of EVMs malfunctioning during the day. "This delayed the entire process, and people were also agitated."

