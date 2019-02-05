Silento set to perform in India for the first time

-
ALSO READ
'The Playboy Mr. Sawhney' producer wanted to make feature film
People take pleasure looking in others' personal life: Jackie Shroff
The Karma Group: redefining luxury travel in India and abroad
More than 100 people cannot gather at Boat Club area: Delhi Police
Max 1,000 protesters at Jantar Mantar, 100 at Boat Club, suggests Delhi Police
-
American rapper Silento will make his debut in India with a performance in Mumbai.
Silento, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, will start his tour with a gig at Karma Club in Nepal on February 6. He will then play at Lord Of The Drinks in Mumbai on February 8 followed by Playboy Club, New Delhi on February 9, read a statement.
"I'm super excited to visit India and perform for all my Indian fans. This was a long pending dream which has finally taken shape," said Silento.
The 21-year-old singer-songwriter became famous in 2015 with his debut single "Watch me (whip/nae nae)".
"It's great to see how the hip-hop and rap movement is picking pace in India. Silento enjoys a steady fan following in India and commands a great loyalty fanbase," said Bhaskar Arora, who has put the tour together.
--IANS
sug/rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU