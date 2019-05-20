Singapore-bound Scoot flight makes emergency landing at Chennai

A Singapore-bound flight, with 171 people on board, was forced to land in on Monday after a smoke alarm in its cargo bay.

The flight, which had taken off from Tamil Nadu's Trichy, landed safely and the 165 passengers and six crew members were evacuated.

According to Airlines, the preliminary assessment showed that it was a false alarm. However, the 165 passengers left for in a replacement flight on Monday evening, it said.

--IANS

vj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)