Singapore-bound Scoot flight makes emergency landing at Chennai

A Singapore-bound Scoot Airlines flight, with 171 people on board, was forced to land in Chennai Airport on Monday after a smoke alarm in its cargo bay.
The flight, which had taken off from Tamil Nadu's Trichy, landed safely and the 165 passengers and six crew members were evacuated.
According to Scoot Airlines, the preliminary assessment showed that it was a false alarm. However, the 165 passengers left for Singapore in a replacement flight on Monday evening, it said.
--IANS
vj/vd
