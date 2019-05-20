JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

BCCI thanks poll panel for smooth conduct of IPL

Naidu meets Mamata in Kolkata to discuss post-poll strategy

Business Standard

Singapore-bound Scoot flight makes emergency landing at Chennai

IANS  |  Chennai 

A Singapore-bound Scoot Airlines flight, with 171 people on board, was forced to land in Chennai Airport on Monday after a smoke alarm in its cargo bay.

The flight, which had taken off from Tamil Nadu's Trichy, landed safely and the 165 passengers and six crew members were evacuated.

According to Scoot Airlines, the preliminary assessment showed that it was a false alarm. However, the 165 passengers left for Singapore in a replacement flight on Monday evening, it said.

--IANS

vj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 19:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements