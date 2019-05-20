Sexual harassment charge filed against Tripura MLA

Police have launched a probe after a tribal girl filed a complaint of against a belonging to the ruling alliance IPFT, an said on Monday.

"We have launched an inquiry after a tribal girl filed an FIR at the on Sunday night," of Police (Crime) told IANS here.

A young tribal girl, resident of Mandwai in western Tripura, has lodged the complaint against Dhananjoy Tripura, 31, a member of the assembly representing the Indigenous People's Front of (IPFT), which is a junior alliance of the ruling

Speaking to reporters, the girl alleged that she was raped repeatedly over the last two years by Tripura, who committed to marry her, but the was now denying having married her.

The MLA, who was elected from the assembly constituency in northern Tripura, strongly denied the charges, telling mediapersons that he would seek legal recourse if the police took any action against him.

The issue has rocked state politics since the allegations surfaced on Sunday.

--IANS

sc/bc

