Sircar 'won't have time' to direct biopic on George Fernandes

Filmmaker Shoojit says a biopic on the late is a very interesting project, but he won't have the time to direct it.

Senior had shared his plans to make a biopic on who passed away here on Tuesday.

Following the announcement on Tuesday, Raut, who also served as the of the film "Thackeray", a biopic on Sena founder-patriarch Bal Thackeray, told Mirror: "I seek guidance from Shoojit as he is a close friend and I'd love to have a talented like him on board. But we're yet to finalise names."

When IANS contacted Sircar, the filmmaker, known for like "Piku", "Vicky Donor" and "Madras Cafe", said: "A biopic on Shri is a very interesting project and I congratulate Mr. on taking it up."

"While I'm always available for any guidance or help that I can offer on the film, I'm currently very busy with the prep work on my next projects. Therefore, I won't have the time to direct it. I wish him and his team all the very best," he added.

Among his upcoming projects, has a biopic based on Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)