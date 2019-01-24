26-year-old farmer found dead in Ratlam, probe underway

-
ALSO READ
Minor's rape-murder: Accused arrested from Ratlam in MP
Stickers on liquor bottle urging people to vote pulled back in MP
MP: Speech-impaired 'transgender' attacked for being 'child
CCEA approves new rail line connecting Budni and Indore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Cong MP booked for 'inaugurating' medical college before CM
-
A 26-year-old farmer was found dead in his field Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, late Wednesday night.
Police suspect it to be a case of murder.
Pradeep Sharma, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ratlam told ANI that an investigation has been initiated in the case.
"Police investigated the incident and have gathered some key evidence. We have also got some names and are interrogating the accused," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU