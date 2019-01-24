26-year-old farmer found dead in Ratlam, probe underway

A 26-year-old was found dead in his field Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, late Wednesday night.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder.

Pradeep Sharma, of Police, told ANI that an investigation has been initiated in the case.

"Police investigated the incident and have gathered some key evidence. We have also got some names and are interrogating the accused," he said.

