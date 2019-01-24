6 killed as four-storey building collapses in Gurgaon

Six labourers were killed when a four- under-construction building collapsed Thursday at a village here, officials said.

Three teams, with about 35 personnel each, were deployed and it is suspected that one or two more people could still be trapped at the site in Ullawas village near sector 65 of Gurgaon.

"Six bodies have been retrieved from the so far. The rescue teams are still on job," an NDRF said.

The said two teams from its base in Ghaziabad and one from its regional base in Dwarka were rushed to the in the morning.

The control room received a call at am from a local about the building collapse.

The police and the fire department were also involved in the rescue operation.

"Rescue teams are facing difficulty as they are removing concrete, iron grills and debris. There could be seven people, all labourers, feared trapped," told during the early hours of the operation.

The building collapsed when the labourers were laying the roof the structure's fourth floor, officials said.

The police are on the lookout for the building's owner, a resident of the said village.

