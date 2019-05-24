Six Muslim MPs win from Uttar Pradesh

In 2014, did not have a single Muslim from the state but the scenario has changed this time and the state is sending six Muslims to the

The Muslim MPs who have been elected include there each from the and

The SP MPs are Mohd Azam Khan (Rampur), (Sambhal) and (Moradabad).

The BSP Muslim MPs are Afzal Ansari (Ghazipur), Danish Ali (Amroha) and (Saharanpur).

All these MPs have been elected from constituencies that have a sizable Muslim population.

Prominent Muslim contestants who lost the elections include Salman Khurshid (Farukkhabad), Salim Shervani (Badaun), and (Sitapur).

All of them had been fielded by the

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)