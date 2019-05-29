Slain Bengal BJP activists' kin to attend Modi's swearing-in (3rd Lead)

At least 70 family members of slain (BJP) activists in will attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in on Thursday, a state said on Wednesday.

The members will reach New by Rajdhani Express on Thursday morning.

The saffron outfit has claimed that 54 of their party activists were killed in the political violence allegedly orchestrated by the Bengal's ruling Trinamool in the last one year.

"The party has decided to take the family members of our activists, who were killed in widespread political violence unleashed by the Trinamool Congress, to attend Modi ji's oath-taking ceremony at We have shortlisted 70 family members so far," told IANS.

"One or two family members of each of the deceased activists have been shortlisted. Relatives of approximately 50 of our deceased activists are going. They are scheduled to come back on May 31," he said.

Relatives of all three activists -- Sishupal Sahish, Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar -- who were killed and hanged from tress in Bengal's district are among those going to

Relatives of the deceased activists, who gathered at the Howrah railway station to board the train on Wednesday afternoon, accused Trinamool for the tragedy and said they are going to the Prime Minister's swearing ceremony to seek justice.

"My son was killed by the police and no one has been punished yet. It is a great opportunity for us to be able to meet the We will demand CBI inquiry into our son's death. We want the offenders to be punished," said the father of Tapas Barman, one of the two youth BJP activists cum students of north district's Darivit High School, who were allegedly shot dead by while protesting against the recruitment of Urdu teachers.

"My father was killed by the Trinamool backed goons year ago after the state Panchayat elections. BJP had won in our Gram Panchayat.My father resisted some Trinamool supporters from giving proxy votes. After the result came out, they murdered him," said a youth from nadia district's Shantipur.

"Most of us have lost our close ones in the violence. We want urge the to ensure strictest of action to the offenders so that no one else has to lose their father or brother anymore," he said with tears in his eyes.

The invitation to these families is being seen as a message to Minister and ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in 2021.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Modi and BJP repeatedly highlighted the issue of violence directed at the party in

The BJP won 303 seats on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, and in West Bengal it took its tally to 18 from two in 2014.

