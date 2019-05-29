JUST IN
Sonia, Anand Sharma to attend Modi's swearing in

IANS  |  New Delhi 

United Progressive Alliance chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party leader Anand Sharma will attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Thursday, party leaders said.

A senior party leader told IANS: "Soniaji and Anand Sharma will attend the ceremony."

Asked if Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend, the party leader said: "As of now, there is no confirmation on Rahulji."

