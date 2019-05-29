Himachal Congress asks Rahul to quit as party chief

The on Wednesday urged party not to resign following the party's debacle in the elections in the country.

State Kuldeep Rathore, who chaired a meeting of the state unit, unanimously passed a resolution in this regard and sent it to the Working Committee for perusal.

The resolution urged Gandhi to take back his resignation for the sake of the party and the country.

At the meeting, six-time said that at this crucial moment, there was a need to strengthen the hands of "The country and the party needs his leadership."

of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the main agenda of the BJP was to make a Congress-free "For this reason, they are trying to dislodge from the post of presidentship."

"Our foremost priority is to persuade Rahulji to change his mind as he is only one who can provide the best leadership to the party," Rathore told reporters.

He admitted that "the party needs to do an introspection to look into reasons for its defeat and this needs to be done once Rahulji re-assumes charge".

The Congress lost all four seats to the BJP in

--IANS

vg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)