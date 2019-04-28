Smriti Irani helps villagers to douse fire in Amethi

Smriti Irani, who is contesting against from Amethi, on Sunday joined in to help douse a fire during her campaigning in the constituency.

In Purab Dwara village for her voter outreach programme when a fire broke out in a farm land, joined the villagers in fighting it. As she filled water in a can from the hand pump, other BJP workers also jumped in to help.

The BJP later took a swipe at the Gandhis.

Speaking to media, slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying: "He has been missing from for the past 15 years."

Also targeting his Priyanka Gandhi, she said: "I am happy that she is counting the number of times I have visited

"She is counting my visits because she is unable to tell the people of where was the missing for last 15 years."

Earlier in the day, slammed the BJP for insulting the people of Amethi by distributing shoes and money to them.

"Elections are not fought like this. One has to go among the people, listen to their grievances and find solutions, and inform them about what you are going to do for them," she had said.

The leader, who is also in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, also said that had visited Amethi in the last five years for over 16 times.

is facing a stiff competition from Irani in Amethi, which will go to vote on May 6, in the fifth phase.

