11 women in fray for Haryana LS polls

Only 11 women candidates are contesting for the 10 seats in Haryana, a said here on Sunday.

Out of these, four are from national and state level recognized parties while others are Independents.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer said that one woman candidate is contesting elections from Ambala seat, three from Kurukshetra, one from Sirsa, two from Sonipat, one from Rohtak, two from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and one from

There are a total of 223 candidates, including 40 from national and state level recognized parties, for the election.

Of them, 99 candidates are from registered parties and 84 are Independent candidates, he said.

He said that maximum 29 candidates in this elections are from Sonipat parliamentary constituency, where former is the candidate.

The minimum number of candidates (16) are in Karnal parliamentary constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer said that voting will be held for the elections on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

